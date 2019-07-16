Renting in Houston: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

100 Detering St. (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 914-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 100 Detering St.

The residence offers a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3838 N. Braeswood Blvd. (Braeswood Place)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 3838 N. Braeswood Blvd. It's listed for $1,845/month for its 1,234 square feet.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3101 Smith St. (Midtown)

Next, check out this 903-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 3101 Smith St. It's listed for $1,757/month.

In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3333 Weslayan St. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Located at 3333 Weslayan St., here's a 1,183-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,809/month.

The unit features a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

306 McGowen St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 857-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 306 McGowen St.

The building has on-site laundry. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet lovers, take note: Cats and doare allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.