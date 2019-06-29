Renting in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Houston if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

611 N. Dairy Ashford Road (Spring Branch West)

Listed at $1,702/month, this 1,451-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 611 N. Dairy Ashford Road.

The residence offers hardwood flooring, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very suitable for walking, is fairly convenient for biking and offers some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Congress Avenue and Austin Street (Downtown)

Here's a 710-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Congress Avenue and Austin Street that's going for $1,705/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3800 Main St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,706/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3800 Main St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is convenient for walking and biking, and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline