Renting in Houston: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Houston if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5815 Gulfton St. (Gulfton)

First, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 5815 Gulfton St. It's listed for $1,605/month for its 1,739 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the residence, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Feline and canine companions are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3314 W. Main St. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3314 W. Main St. that's going for $1,605/month.

In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has secured entry. Pet lovers, take note: Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5353 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)

Next, check out this 881-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5353 Memorial Drive. It's listed for $1,605/month.

The building offers garage parking, secured entry and a fitness center. You can also expect hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5353 Fannin St. (Museum Park)

Listed at $1,607/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5353 Fannin St.

The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: Kitties and pups are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.