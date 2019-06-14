Renting in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Houston with a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5353 Fannin St. (Museum Park)

First up, there's this studio apartment located at 5353 Fannin St. It's listed for $1,402/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. You can also expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very suitable for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

100 Detering St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Next, check out this 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 100 Detering St. It's listed for $1,402/month.

In the residence, you'll find a hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, offers some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2000 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Located at 2000 Memorial Drive, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,402/month.

Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2525 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 2525 McCue Road. It's listed for $1,407/month for its 805 square feet.

Look for a balcony, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry in the residence. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and bicycle, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

