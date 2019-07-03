Renting in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Houston with a budget of $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5454 Newcastle St. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,301/month, this 1,168-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 5454 Newcastle St.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers, take note: cats and dogs are welcome upon approval.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8787 Hammerly Blvd. (Spring Branch Central)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 8787 Hammerly Blvd. It's also listed for $1,301/month for its 1,020 square feet.

The building has secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3354 Rogerdale Road (Westchase)

Located at 3354 Rogerdale Road, here's a 1,124-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,390/month.

The apartment has a fireplace. The building has a fitness center, secured entry and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

