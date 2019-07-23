Renting in Houston: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Houston with a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2660 Marilee Lane (Greater Uptown)

Here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2660 Marilee Lane that's going for $1,105/month.

The residence offers air conditioning and a balcony. The building features a fitness center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite suitable for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

7510 Burgoyne Road (Mid West)

Next, check out this 783-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 7510 Burgoyne Road. It's listed for $1,1150/month.

In the residence, you'll see in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3603 Chenevert St. (Midtown)

Located at 3603 Chenevert St., here's a 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,110/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking and assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat convenient for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

