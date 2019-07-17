Renting in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Houston with a budget of $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3001 Hillcroft St. (Mid West)

Listed at $901/month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 3001 Hillcroft St.

The apartment boasts in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and bicycle, and offers convenient transit options.

8787 Hammerly Blvd. (Spring Branch Central)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 8787 Hammerly Blvd. It's listed for $902/month for its 713 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the residence, you'll see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a $250 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

15155 Richmond Ave. (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Here's an 860-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 15155 Richmond Ave. that's going for $925/month.

The residence boasts air conditioning. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Animals are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat convenient for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

15000 Park Row (Addicks Park Ten)

Listed at $908/month, this 781-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 15000 Park Row.

The building boasts garage parking. The unit also includes a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very suitable for walking, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

