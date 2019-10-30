One-of-a-kind Houston-area home with water park-like lake, zip line could be yours for $5 million

HAR

HOUSTON - A huge Houston-area home with its own water park-like lake just splashed onto the market and it could be yours for $5 million.

Located about 30 miles from downtown Houston, this Fort Bend County paradise sits on 21 acres and offers a 5,501-square-foot house, a water park-like lake with a zip line and water slide, a 3-bedroom guest house, a 5-stall horse barn, a storage workshop and more.

Overflowing with elegance, the Tuscan inspired home at 8333 Bois D Arc Lane boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a 4-car garage. Highlights from the main house include a wine room, a home theater and a resort-style pool.



This home will envelop you in luxury from the moment you step through the door. Stone columns, wrought iron fixtures, travertine and granite floors and barrel ceilings accentuate the space.

The foyer opens into a spacious kitchen boasting granite countertops, stone and wood accents, travertine flooring and a butler's pantry with its own mini fridge. The dining room offers gorgeous views of the pool and the showstopping swimming lake in the backyard.

An over-the-top theater room and bar offer entertainment inside.

Wine enthusiasts, this wine grotto offers the perfect place to store your budding collection.

Once you've wined and dined your way through this palatial home, head to the master bedroom. Enjoy beautiful views of the countryside while sitting next to a gorgeous stone fireplace.

For even more amenities, take a look at the master bathroom. Find a double shower with exquisite detailing, a tub with a view and a closet bigger than some studio apartments.

A tropical oasis awaits you outside. Step out into the backyard to find a resort-style pool equipped with a rock waterfall and a slide.

Now, on to the home's dazzling water park-like lake. The swimming lake goes from 3 feet to around 11 feet in depth and features a beach, waterslide, zip line and a fountain.

An outdoor palapa offers shade from the sweltering Texas sun and a tropical space for entertaining and dining.

A charming 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath guest house sits on one side of the lake.

Click here for more information on this incredible home.

