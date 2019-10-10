Houston razed: These 5 small Houston homes went out with a bang and a bulldozer

HOUSTON - Out with the old and in with the construction crew. These five Houston homes went out with a bang, not a whimper. Worry not, a wrecking ball gave them a smashing farewell.
Here's a list of old Houston homes that received City of Houston demolition permits in the past week.
Shotwell Street home says sayonara
6621 Shotwell Street, Houston, TX
Blue bungalow bids farewell
616 West 20th Street, Houston, TX
North Bryan Street digs demolished
411 North Bryan Street, Houston, TX
Lanewood Drive home leveled
9023 Lanewood Drive, Houston, TX
From cute cottage to pile of bricks
811 McIntosh Street, Houston, TX
