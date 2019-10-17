Houston razed: From homey to horrifying, 5 Houston homes bite the dust

Google Maps

HOUSTON - This week's forecast called for a slew of demos and a light dusting of mortar. Take a look at five Houston homes that bit the dust this week (or will soon).

Here's a list of old Houston homes, some homey, some horrific, that received City of Houston demolition permits in the past week.

Riverside terror takes a tumble

HAR

2800 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004

Midtown home meets its maker

Google Maps

1016 Cleveland St, Houston, TX 77019

Upper Kirby bungalow bids adieu

HAR

2135 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098

Goodbye Bayou Glen Road home

HAR

5658 Bayou Glen Rd, Houston, TX 77056

Heights home hits the bricks

Google Maps

639 E 10th St, Houston, TX 77008



