Houston razed: From homey to horrifying, 5 Houston homes bite the dust

HOUSTON - This week's forecast called for a slew of demos and a light dusting of mortar. Take a look at five Houston homes that bit the dust this week (or will soon).
Riverside terror takes a tumble
2800 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown home meets its maker
1016 Cleveland St, Houston, TX 77019
Upper Kirby bungalow bids adieu
2135 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098
Goodbye Bayou Glen Road home
5658 Bayou Glen Rd, Houston, TX 77056
Heights home hits the bricks
639 E 10th St, Houston, TX 77008
