Budget apartments for rent in Westchase, Houston

Westchase is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Westchase look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Westchase via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9940 Richmond Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 9940 Richmond Ave., is listed for $830/month for its 753 square feet.

The unit has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring; there's also a gym available. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3045 Walnut Bend Lane

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3045 Walnut Bend Lane, which, at 742 square feet, is going for $850/month.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised a balcony. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

3000 Woodland Park Drive

Then there's this 699-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3000 Woodland Park Drive, listed at $860/month.

You'll find a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring in the residence. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry.

(See the listing here.)

10936 Meadowglen Lane

Finally, check out this 749-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10936 Meadowglen Lane, listed at $865/month.

Building amenities include secured entry. The apartment also includes a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

