Budget apartments for rent in Museum Park, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Museum Park are hovering around $1,749, compared to a $1,218 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Museum Park rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5504 La Branch

Listed at $1,154/month, this studio apartment, located at 5504 La Branch, is 17.7% less than the $1,402/month median rent for a studio in Museum Park.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the apartment, you're promised in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2001 Hermann Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2001 Hermann Drive, is listed for $1,280/month for its 663 square feet.

The building features a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Wyndale Street

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on Wyndale Street, which, at 945 square feet, is going for $1,450/month.

The building features garage parking. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the furnished apartme. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

