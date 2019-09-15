Budget apartments for rent in Midtown, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be hard, so what does a cheap price on a rental in Midtown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,414, compared to a $1,225 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Midtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3603 Chenevert St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3603 Chenevert St., is listed for $1,100/month for its 672 square feet.

In the apartment, look for a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2410 Smith St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 2410 Smith St., which, at 685 square feet, is going for $1,197/month.

The building has garage parking. In the apartment, you're promised a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2350 Bagby St.

Lastly, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2350 Bagby St., listed at $1,198/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The building has garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

