Budget apartments for rent in Memorial Park, Houston

Memorial Park is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Memorial Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Memorial Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4040 Koehler St.



This studio apartment, situated at 4040 Koehler St., is listed for $1,175/month for its 397 square feet.

You'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

2424 Sawyer Heights St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2424 Sawyer Heights St., which, at 683 square feet, is going for $1,199/month.

The building has garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

7100 Old Katy Road

Then there's this 480-square-foot apartment at 7100 Old Katy Road, listed at $1,220/month.

You'll see hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Be prepared for a $300 prt fee.

(See the listing here.)

4924 Memorial Drive

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4924 Memorial Drive, listed at $1,235/month.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace in the unit. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

Washington Avenue

Over at Washington Avenue, there's this 902-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,300/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, anticipate a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features garage parking.

(View the listing here.)

