Budget apartments for rent in Greenway, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Greenway look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,392, compared to a $1,198 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Greenway via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Newcastle Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Newcastle Drive, which, at 660 square feet, is going for $1,040/month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a fireplace, a walk-in closetand a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

3919 Essex Lane

Then there's this 663-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3919 Essex Lane, listed at $1,140/month.

Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features secured entry and garage parking.

2424 W. Alabama St.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2424 W. Alabama St., listed at $1,215/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the unit, expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2829 Timmons Lane, #147

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 2829 Timmons Lane, is listed for $1,225/month.

Expect to find granite countertops in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking . The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3404 Richmond Ave.

Over at 3404 Richmond Ave., there's this 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,259/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

