Budget apartments for rent in Greater Uptown, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be a challenge. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Greater Uptown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,195, compared to a $1,117 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Greater Uptown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Westheimer and Sage Roads

Listed at $790/month, this 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Westheimer and Sage roads, is 33.9% less than the $1,195/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown.

The building features on-site laundry. You'll also find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Memorial Drive and International Boulevard

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Memorial Drive and International Boulevard, is listed for $840/month.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1950 Winrock Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, situated at 1950 Winrock Blvd., is listed for $999/month for its 930 square feet.

Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and secured entry.

451 N. Post Oak Lane

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 451 N. Post Oak Lane, which is going for $1,000/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

