Budget apartments for rent in Greater Uptown, Houston

Greater Uptown is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Greater Uptown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Greater Uptown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Westheimer and Sage Roads

Listed at $790/month, this 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Westheimer and Sage Roads, is 33.7% less than the $1,191/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

2666 Marilee Lane

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2666 Marilee Lane, which, at 850 square feet, is going for $854/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, look for a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

5219 Richmond Ave.

Then there's this 510-square-foot dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5219 Richmond Ave., listed at $898/month.

The residence has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

Memorial Drive and International Boulevard

Check out this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Memorial Drive and International Boulevard, listed at $930/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.