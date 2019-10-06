Budget apartments for rent in Eldridge/West Oaks, Houston

Apartment hunting on a budget can be hard, so what does the budget price on a rental in Eldridge/West Oaks look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $973, compared to a $1,218 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Eldridge/West Oaks via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4040 Synott Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4040 Synott Road, is listed for $749/month for its 760 square feet.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Sandri Lane and Avenida La Quinta Street

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Sandri Lane and Avenida La Quinta Street, which is going for $775/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

1910 Westmead Drive

Then there's this 886-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 1910 Westmead Drive, listed at $899/month.

You can expect a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

(See the listing here.)

Eldridge Parkway and Briarbrook Lane

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Eldridge Parkway and Briarbrook Lane, listed at $903/month.

The building has garage parking. You can also expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

12906 Brant Rock Drive

And lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12906 Brant Rock Drive, which, with 750 square feet, is going for $915/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. You can also expect to see a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

