Budget apartments for rent in Downtown Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Downtown Houston look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,220 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in Downtown Houston via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1711 Caroline St.

Check out this 557-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 1711 Caroline St., listed at $1,254/month.

The building has assigned parking. The apartmentso features a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1600 Jackson St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1600 Jackson St., is listed for $1,390/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1825 San Jacinto St.

And here's a studio apartment at 1825 San Jacinto St., which, with 525 square feet, is going for $1,394/month.

The residence includes a dishwasher, a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1414 Texas St.

Over at 1414 Texas St., there's this 793-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,396/month.

The residence has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

