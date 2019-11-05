Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Listed at $804/month, this 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 265 El Dorado Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

1370 Afton 39th (Spring Branch East)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1370 Afton 39th. It's listed for $805/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, assigned parking and secured entry. The apartment also has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

3925 Arlington Square Drive (Edgebrook Area)

Here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3925 Arlington Square Drive that's also going for $805/month.

The unit comes with a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

1830 Hollyoak Drive (Addicks-Park Ten)

Located at 1830 Hollyoak Drive, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $810/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

