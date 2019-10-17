Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2750 Wallingford Drive (Westchase)

Listed at $803/month, this 634-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2750 Wallingford Drive.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

6505 Westheimer Road (Mid West)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 6505 Westheimer Road. This short-stay apartment is also listed for $803/month for its 706 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Here's a 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 265 El Dorado Blvd. that's going for $804/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

1370 Afton St. (Spring Branch East)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1370 Afton St. It's listed for $805/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, secured entry and a gym. In the unit, you'll find a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

707 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Finally, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 707 El Dorado Blvd. that's going for $819/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and assigned parking. In the apartment, expect to find a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

