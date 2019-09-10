Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11770 Westheimer Road (Briar Forest)

Listed at $787/month, this 682-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 11770 Westheimer Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.

16001 Cotillion Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Listed at $809/month, this 930-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 16001 Cotillion Drive.

The building features on-site laundry. Pets are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2911 Sycamore Springs Drive (Kingwood Area)

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 2911 Sycamore Springs Drive. It's listed for $786/month for its 683 square feet.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal transit options.

