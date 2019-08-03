Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Listed at $804/month, this 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 265 El Dorado Blvd.

The apartment offers a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building has a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly, but you can expect a $175 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

816 Oak St. (Central Northwest)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 816 Oak St. It's listed for $805/month for its 610 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1760 Campbell Road (Spring Branch Central)

Here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1760 Campbell Road that's going for $805/month.

The residence includes in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3000 Greenridge Drive (Mid West)

Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3000 Greenridge Drive. It's listed for $805/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

