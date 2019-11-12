Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9401 Coventry Square (Alief)

Listed at $705/month, this 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9401 Coventry Square.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

950 Villa De Matel Road (Lawndale/Wayside)

Here's a 640-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 950 Villa De Matel Road that's going for $709/month.

In the unit, expect to see carpeted floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2101 Hayes Road (Briarforest Area)

Finally, check out this 475-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 2101 Hayes Road. It's listed for $765/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. The unit also has a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

