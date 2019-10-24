Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

9401 Coventry Square (Alief)

Listed at $705/month, this 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9401 Coventry Square.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

450 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Here's a 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 450 El Dorado Blvd. that's going for $708/month.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

17601 Wayforest Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Next, check out this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 17601 Wayforest Drive. It's listed for $709/month.

The building boasts a gym and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2101 Hayes Road (Briarforest)

Located at 2101 Hayes Road, here's a 690-square-foot one-bedroom studio apartment that's listed for $755/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a balcony, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace in the apartment. The building boasts a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.