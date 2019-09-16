Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1520 Enclave Parkway (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Listed at $705/month, this 521-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1520 Enclave Parkway.

In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

9401 Coventry Square Drive (Alief)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 9401 Coventry Square Drive. It's also listed for $705/month for its 691 square feet.

The listing promises a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2101 Hayes Road (Briarforest Area)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2101 Hayes Road. It's listed for $710/month for its 690 square feet.

The listing promises a fireplace, a balcony, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. The building features a swimming pool. Animals are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

10000 Hammerly Blvd. (Spring Branch North)

Finally, here's a 570-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10000 Hammerly Blvd. that's also going for $710/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

