Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12200 Fleming Drive (Northshore)

Listed at $705/month, this 584-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 12200 Fleming Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

9401 Coventry Square (Alief)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 9401 Coventry Square. It's also listed for $705/month for its 691 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The rental is cat-friendly. Expect a $300 cat and dog fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat convenient for walking, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17601 Wayforest Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Check out this 684-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 17601 Wayforest Drive. It's listed for $654/month.

In the unit, expect to see a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

10000 Hammerly Blvd. (Spring Branch North)

Located at 10000 Hammerly Blvd., here's a 570-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $710/month.

Expect to see a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a balcony in the residence. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very convenient for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

