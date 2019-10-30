Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2101 Hayes Road (Briarforest Area)

Listed at $605/month, this 475-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2101 Hayes Road.

The unit offers a dishwasher, a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool. Pet owners, this spot is pet-friendly.



12630 Ashford Pointe Drive (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 12630 Ashford Pointe Drive. It's listed for $615/month for its 475 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. The unit also includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.



10250 Lands End Drive (Alief)

Check out this 468-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 10250 Lands End Drive. It's listed for $630/month.

The building has secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.



1651 Witte Road (Spring Branch West)

Located at 1651 Witte Road, here's a 630-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $639/month.

In the studio, you'll see a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.



6200 Gulfton St. (Gulfton)

Listed at $649/month, this 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6200 Gulfton St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.



