Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1000 Greens Road (Greater Greenspoint)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1000 Greens Road. It's listed for $615/month for its 812 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10250 Lands End Drive (Alief)

Here's a 468-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10250 Lands End Drive that's going for $630/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11700 Fuqua St. (South Belt/Ellington)

Listed at $649/month, this 605-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11700 Fuqua St.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5022 S. Willow Drive (Westbury)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5022 S. Willow Drive. It's listed for $658/month for its 638 square feet.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.