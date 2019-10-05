Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $3,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $3,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5122 Morningside Drive (University Place)

Listed at $3,311/month, this 1,316-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 5122 Morningside Drive.

In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features a roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7551 Main St. (Medical Center Area)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment situated at 7551 Main St. It's also listed for $3,311/month for its 1,246 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool. In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1750 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1750 Sky Lark Lane that's going for $3,312/month.

In the furnished apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building offers a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1911 Holcombe Blvd. (Medical Center Area)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot located at 1911 Holcombe Blvd. It's listed for $3,365/month for its 1,499 square feet.

The unit features a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2300 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment at 2300 McCue Road that's going for $3,400/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and a gym. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.