Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $3,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $3,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7551 Main St. (Medical Center Area)

Listed at $3,311/month, this 1,246-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 7551 Main St.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately suitable for walking, is very convenient for biking and offers excellent transit.

1916 W. Gray St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, check out this 1,417-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 1916 W. Gray St. It's listed for $3,322/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. In the residence, expect to find a balcony, carpeted floors and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is convenient for walking and biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1414 Wood Hollow Drive (Greater Uptown)

Located at 1414 Wood Hollow Drive, here's a 1,466-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $3,342/month.

The unit boasts a deck. The building features assigned parking and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 2850 Fannin St. It's listed for $3,359/month for its 1,158 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite suitable for walking and biking, and boasts excellent transit options.

