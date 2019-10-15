Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $2,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2311 Mid Lane Drive (Afton Oaks)

Listed at $2,816/month, this 1,135-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2311 Mid Lane Drive.

The unit offers a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $700 pet deposit.

11175 Katy Freeway (Memorial)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment situated at 11175 Katy Freeway. It's listed for $2,820/month for its 1,749 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. You can also expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

3400 Montrose Blvd. (Neartown - Montrose)

Here's a 1,327-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 3400 Montrose Blvd. that's going for $2,840/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building boasts outdoor space. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

3120 Smith St. (Midtown)

Next, check out this 1,128-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3120 Smith St. It's listed for $2,843/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1476 Texas Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,879/month, this 1,382-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft is located at 1476 Texas Ave.

Building amenities include garage parking. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

