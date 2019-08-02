Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $2,800/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5201 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)

Listed at $2,703/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5201 Memorial Drive.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

14800 Memorial Drive (Memorial)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 14800 Memorial Drive. It's also listed for $2,703/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1825 San Jacinto St. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 1825 San Jacinto St. that's going for $2,713/month.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2220 Pinegate Drive (The Heights)

Next, check out this 1,358-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2220 Pinegate Drive. It's listed for $2,715/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect to see air conditioning and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

1919 Post Oak Park Drive (Afton Oaks/River Oaks Area)

Located at 1919 Post Oak Park Drive, here's a 1,543-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $2,720/month.

In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. This property is pet-friendly for both cats and dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

