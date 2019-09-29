Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2800 Kirby Drive (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $2,628/month, this 1,276-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2800 Kirby Drive.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2220 Pinegate Drive (The Heights)

Here's a 1,358-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2220 Pinegate Drive that's going for $2,635/month.

The apartment comes with in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1911 Holcombe Blvd. (Medical Center Area)

Next, check out this 899-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1911 Holcombe Blvd. It's listed for $2,639/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and a swimming pool. The unit also has a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1414 Wood Hollow Drive (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $2,650/month, this 1,562-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1414 Wood Hollow Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also comes with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5618 Petty St. (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse situated at 5618 Petty St. It's also listed for $2,650/month for its 1,796 square feet.

Look for air conditioning in the unit. The building has outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

