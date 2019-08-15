Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2220 Pinegate Drive (The Heights)

Listed at $2,608/month, this 1,474-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 2220 Pinegate Drive.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3838 N. Braeswood Blvd. (Braeswood Place)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3838 N. Braeswood Blvd. It's listed for $2,615/month for its 1,656 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the apartment, which comes furnished, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pets are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1916 W. Gray St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Here's a 904-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1916 W. Gray St. that's also going for $2,615/month.

The residence comes with a fireplace, a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

100 Detering St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Located at 100 Detering St., here's a 1,481-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,630/month.

The unit has in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. This property is dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1911 Holcombe Blvd. (Medical Center Area)

Here's an 899-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1911 Holcombe Blvd. that's going for $2,639/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. The unit also comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $700 fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

