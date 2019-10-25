Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2724 Kipling St. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $2,305/month, this 1,216-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2724 Kipling St.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. The building has secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2801 Waterwall Drive (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2801 Waterwall Drive. It's listed for $2,321/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, which comes furnished, you can expect hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1414 Wood Hollow Drive (Greater Uptown)

Finally, here's a 1,453-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1414 Wood Hollow Drive that's going for $2,325/month.

You can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

