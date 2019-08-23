Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2724 Kipling St. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 2724 Kipling St. It's listed for $2,305/month for its 1,216 square feet.

The building offers additional storage space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1111 Durham Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)

Listed at $2,312/month, this 1,031-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1111 Durham Drive.

The building features garage parking and a gym. The unit also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 2850 Fannin St. It's listed for $2,320/month for its 796 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a resident lounge and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

2801 Waterwall Drive (Greater Uptown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2801 Waterwall Drive that's going for $2,321/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, you'll see a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

