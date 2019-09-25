Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1340 W. Gray St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Listed at $2,217/month, this 1,291-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 1340 W. Gray St.

The residence offers high ceilings, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

306 McGowen St. (Midtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 306 McGowen St. It's listed for $2,105/month for its 1,236 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and a gym. The apartment also offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

1911 Holcombe Blvd. (Medical Center Area)

Here's a 737-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1911 Holcombe Blvd. that's going for $2,205/month.

Expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $350 dog fee.

770 N. Eldridge Parkway (Memorial)

Next, check out this 1,403-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 770 N. Eldridge Parkway. It's listed for $2,211/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

2311 Mid Lane Drive (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)

Here's an 896-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2311 Mid Lane Drive that's going for $2,266/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $350 pet deposit.

