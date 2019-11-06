Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3120 Smith St. (Midtown)

Listed at $2,102/month, this 784-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3120 Smith St.

The residence, which comes furnished, offers in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

4310 Dunlavy St. (Montrose)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4310 Dunlavy St. that's going for $2,107/month.

In the furnished unit, expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4140 Bellaire Blvd.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4140 Bellaire Blvd. It's listed for $2,112/month.

The building has a swimming pool and a gym. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and a balcony. Animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5152 Hidalgo St. (Greater Uptown)

Located at 5152 Hidalgo St., here's a 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,118/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.