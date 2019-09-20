Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3120 Smith St. (Midtown)

Listed at $2,102/month, this 784-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3120 Smith St.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

2220 Pinegate Drive (The Heights)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2220 Pinegate Drive. It's listed for $2,103/month for its 1,152 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4508 Graustark St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Here's a 1,008-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4508 Graustark St. that's going for $2,096/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

525 W. 24th St. (The Heights)

Check out this 925-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 525 W. 24th St. It's listed for $2,109/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road (Memorial)

Located at 1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road, here's a 1,263-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,121/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

