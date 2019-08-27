Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4508 Graustark St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Listed at $1,901/month, this 876-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 4508 Graustark St.

In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking, is very convenient for biking and offers good transit options.

770 N. Eldridge Parkway (Memorial)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 770 N. Eldridge Parkway. It's listed for $1,902/month for its 1,242 square feet.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1624 W. Main St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Check out this 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft that's located at 1624 W. Main St. It's listed for $1,906/month.

The building boasts garage parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers good transit options.

1112 Rusk St., #1514 (Downtown)

Listed at $1,910/month, this 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1112 Rusk St., #1514

The building boasts garage parking. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite suitable for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

