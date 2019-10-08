Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1001 Texas St. (Downtown)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1001 Texas St. It's listed for $1,804/month for its 1,106 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool, assigned parking and a gym. In the apartment, you can expect a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

909 Texas Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,106-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 909 Texas Ave. that's also going for $1,804/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

16755 W. Lake Houston Parkway (Lake Houston)

Located at 16755 W. Lake Houston Parkway, here's a 1,376-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,810/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

8181 El Mundo St. (Astrodome Area)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 8181 El Mundo St. It's listed for $1,814/month for its 1,192 square feet.

Expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.