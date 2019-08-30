Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you've got up to $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2121 Allen Parkway (Montrose)

Listed at $1,801/month, this 1,161-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 2121 Allen Parkway.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1001 Texas St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1001 Texas St. It's listed for $1,804/month for its 1,106 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym, assigned parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect a balcony in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2525 McCue Road (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 1,117-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 2525 McCue Road that's going for $1,808/month.

You can expect a balcony, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

3661 Richmond Ave. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Next, check out this 1,209-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3661 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $1,809/month.

The building has garage parking. The furnished apartment comes furnished and includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

16755 W. Lake Houston Parkway (Lake Houston)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 1,376-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 16755 W. Lake Houston Parkway.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.