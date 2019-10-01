Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3131 W. Bellfort St. (South Main)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3131 W. Bellfort St. It's listed for $1,705/month for its 1,164 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Here's a 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2850 Fannin St. that's also going for $1,705/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

2911 Milam St. (Midtown)

Located at 2911 Milam St., here's an 800-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,707/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

2104 Canal Place (Second Ward)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2104 Canal Place. It's listed for $1,710/month for its 1,124 square feet.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2121 Allen Parkway (Montrose)

Here's a 1,237-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 2121 Allen Parkway that's going for $1,787/month.

In the residence, you'll see hardwood flooring, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

