Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Check out this 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2850 Fannin St. It's listed for $1,705/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, a resident lounge and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly suitable for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

12025 Richmond Ave. (Westchase)

Located at 12025 Richmond Ave., here's a 1,364-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,699/month.

The residence boasts a walk-in closet. The building offers a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8876 Frankway Drive (Meyerland Area)

Listed at $1,710/month, this 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 8876 Frankway Drive.

The building boasts garage parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot allows cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is quite convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3919 Essex Lane (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3919 Essex Lane. It's listed for $1,705/month for its 1,140 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very suitable for walking, is relatively convenient for biking and offers good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.