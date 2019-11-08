Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5353 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)



First up, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5353 Memorial Drive. It's listed for $1,605/month for its 962 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. The unit also offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1515 Main St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1515 Main St. It's listed for $1,614/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

2800 Kirby Drive (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Finally, here's a 975-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2800 Kirby Drive that's going for $1,680/month.

In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has good transit options.

