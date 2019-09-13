Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9550 Meyer Forest Drive (Willow Meadows/Willowbend Area)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot located at 9550 Meyer Forest Drive. It's listed for $1,602/month for its 1,360 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and additional storage space. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2300 Richmond Ave. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2300 Richmond Ave. that's going for $1,605/month.

The residence has in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

7105 Old Katy Road (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)

Finally, here's a 1,133-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 7105 Old Katy Road that's going for $1,655/month.

The residence features carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

