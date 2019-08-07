Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2300 Richmond Ave. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Listed at $1,590/month, this 985-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2300 Richmond Ave.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking. The property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3805 W. Alabama St. (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Here's an 826-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 3805 W. Alabama St. that's going for $1,605/month.

In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The rental is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5353 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park)

Next, check out this 962-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 5353 Memorial Drive. It's listed for $1,605/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

11805 Meadowglen Lane (Westchase)

Here's a 1,136-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 11805 Meadowglen Lane that's going for $1,609/month.

The building has a gym. You can also expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline