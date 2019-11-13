Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5456 Richmond Ave. (Greater Uptown)

Listed at $1,503/month, this 725-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5456 Richmond Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2800 Kirby Drive (Greenway/Upper Kirby Area)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2800 Kirby Drive. It's listed for $1,507/month for its 839 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1201 Wilcrest Drive (Briarforest Area)

Here's a 1,638-square-foot four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1201 Wilcrest Drive that's going for $1,509/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1 Hermann Park Court (MacGregor)

Located at 1 Hermann Park Court, here's a 1,118-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,515/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10300 Katy Freeway (Spring Branch West)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 10300 Katy Freeway. It's listed for $1,520/month for its 1,018 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll see a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

