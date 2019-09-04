Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4310 Dunlavy St. (Montrose)

Listed at $1,501/month, this 733-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 4310 Dunlavy St.

The residence offers a balcony, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2100 Bering Drive (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 2100 Bering Drive. It's listed for $1,503/month for its 973 square feet.

The building offers secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find a fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2020 Eldridge Parkway (Eldridge)

Located at 2020 Eldridge Parkway, here's a 1,388-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,506/month.

The listing promises a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the furnished apartment. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1825 San Jacinto St. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,508/month, this 569-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1825 San Jacinto St.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.